Ukrainian woman reflects on yearlong war

MADISON (WKOW) – One year into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian native Nataliya Akulenko is tired, but holding tightly to the hope she has carried since the war started.
“We kept thinking a few weeks, then we were thinking a few months, and now, I think we're more somber about this,” Akulenko said. “But, we are also very optimistic that we can be even better than before.”
From the beginning, Akulenko has believed Ukraine will come out victorious.
“I really hope that we will have a victory very soon,” she told 27 News a year ago.
Akulenko has helped organize fundraisers here in her second home of Wisconsin, as well as, created the Friends of Ukraine Facebook page to ensure her first home of Ukraine comes out on top.
“We will restore our cities that are now lying in dust and rubble,” Akulenko told 27 News back in March of 2022.
Evidence shows Akulenko's efforts have paid off. A year ago, her parents were in war-torn Kyiv. Now, they are safe in the United States. Akulenko said the impact of war is still felt deeply and constantly though– especially because her brother and his family, along with many more loved ones, are still in Ukraine experiencing the war firsthand.
“Russia has been destroying everything that supports civilian life, hospitals, schools, energy infrastructure, roads,” Akulenko said. “Any day or night, you can hear the sirens, and you don't know if we're going to survive this day or night.”
Akulenko said she and her parents would also like to return home but are unsure if or when they will be able to, which has been heartbreaking.
“My dad started taking English classes with Literacy Network, and when he heard that the semester ends in May, he said: ‘Oh, but it will be home by then.’ But I'm not sure that they will be able to,” Akulenko said.
During this tragic and trying time over the past year, Akulenko said she’s been touched by support from the United States and other countries.
“The United States and the European Union and its various member countries and also other countries of the world have been very generous and very helpful and open their doors to what is now the fourth largest refugee crisis in history,” Akulenko said.
She would like to see that support continue, so Ukraine can not only defend itself, but win.
“I think that a full victory by Ukraine and full abrasion of our territory is what we need, because any peace agreements will not hold with Russia,” Akulenko said.
She would also like to keep spreading awareness, so that people know about everything happening in Ukraine.
While Akulenko doesn’t know how much longer the war will last, she said she will never give up the same hope she has had throughout and is fueled by all the hope around her.
“I see so many Ukrainian flags posted in shop windows, on people's porches, and my coworkers just printed out little Ukrainian flags and have them in their offices,” Akulenko said. “That was a tremendous sign of support, and love that we deserve and that obviously we have.”
A memorial for the hundreds of thousands of lives lost in the war will be held on the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol at 1 p.m. Saturday. Several faith leaders will speak, and a child will sing. All are welcome to attend.
There are a variety of organizations you can donate to, to support Ukrainians as the war continues. Two Akulenko recommend are World Central Kitchen and RAZM United for Ukraine.