Ultralight plane makes emergency landing on Wisconsin River after losing power

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) — An ultralight plane had to make an emergency landing on the Wisconsin River Thursday afternoon, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Chip Meister said the Sauk County Communications Center received report of an ultralight plane making an emergency landing on the river. Additional reports stated the pilot was uninjured.
When emergency services arrived on scene, they found the pilot standing on a sand bar and brought him to shore.
The pilot said the plane lost power as he was flying over the river, so he made a controlled landing onto the sandbar. He was unhurt, and the plane was not damaged.