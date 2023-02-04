Unattended cooking fire leads to $100,000 in damages on Madison's north side

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department (MFD) responded to a report of an unattended cooking fire that led to $100,000 in damages on the city's north side Saturday.
Bernadette Galvez, a spokesperson for MFD- told 27 News the fire started around 11:30 a.m. in a second-floor apartment on the 700 block of Vera Court due to a resident cooking with grease and leaving it unattended.
The fire department saw smoke coming from the window as they arrived. At the scene, firefighters found flames in the rafters and cut a hole in the roof.
According to the spokesperson, the fire was put out at 11:41 a.m. and caused $100,000 in damage.
The spokesperson said it was an eight-unit apartment building, and no one was injured.
Metro Transit assisted in providing shelter from the cold temperature and the American Red Cross is helping six adults and five children, ranging from infant to 14 years old, who were displaced.