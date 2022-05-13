Under pressure from victim's family, Evers calls on parole board to reverse decision

MADISON (WKOW) — Following a meeting Friday with the family of a woman murdered by her estranged husband, Gov. Tony Evers asked the state's parole commission to reconsider its decision to release the convicted killer.
Douglas Balsewicz was sentenced to 80 years in prison for the murder of Johanna Balsewicz. In June of 1997, on the eve of a hearing in their divorce, Douglas stabbed Johanna 42 times in front of the couple's two children in their West Allis home.
Johanna's family began to pressure Evers after the Wisconsin Parole Commission granted Douglas parole less than 25 years into the sentence. Evers appointed Racine Alderman John Tate II as chairperson of the parole commission in 2019.
Evers called on Tate following a meeting with the victim's family to reverse the decision to grant Douglas Balsewicz parole.
"It is in light of this conversation that I write to you today," Evers wrote. "While I do not have the authority to overrule your decision in this case, I must implore you to reconsider."
The family went to the state Capitol Thursday to seek an in-person meeting with Evers. Relatives instead met with Chief of Staff Maggie Gau, who they said promised a meeting with Evers ahead of the scheduled release date of May 17.
Evers was in Milwaukee for an event Thursday and declined to answer questions about the Balsewicz case. His staffers repeatedly tried to block reporters from asking questions about the parole decision.
One day later, the family was back at the Capitol. This time, they met with Evers and, following the hearing, Johanna's sister, Karen Kannenberg, said she came away feeling optimistic.
"In asking Evers what you feel in your heart will happen, he seemed confident that [reversing the parole decision] could really happen," Kannenberg said.
Evers maintained in the letter he believes in forgiveness and the power of redemption but felt the trauma Johanna's family would experience from the early release of her killer outweighed any considerations that favored parole.
"I am requesting your immediate and expeditious reconsideration to determine whether this additional victim input changes your opinion as to whether release would depreciate the seriousness of this offense," the letter read.
The parole commission did not respond to questions from 27 News Friday. Tate told the Racine Journal Times the commission could not reverse a decision to grant parole unless Balsewicz violated the conditions of his release.
Tate told the paper the state would risk being sued, and would likely lose, should it reverse course.
Tate's words were at odds with Kannenberg's high hopes following the meeting with Evers. She said she was under the impression the commission would revisit its decision and Balsewicz would remain in Fox Lake prison until the review was finished.
"The thing that I feel good about is Evers feels good about it being overturned," she said. "But he doesn't know that for sure."
Politically sensitive
The case now carries political implications as Evers seeks a second term in November. Republicans had already sought to make public safety an issue as Milwaukee is on pace to set a new record for homicides in a single year -- a record it set last year.
GOP candidates Rebecca Kleefisch and Kevin Nicholson have called for Evers to seek Tate's resignation over the Balsewicz decision.
While Johanna's relatives indicated they felt Evers was sensitive to their concerns, the Republican Party of Wisconsin accused Evers of siding with criminals in a release Friday afternoon.
"It shouldn’t have taken widespread public outrage for Tony Evers to finally consider doing the right thing," Chairman Paul Farrow said according to the statement. "But Evers simply hasn’t taken public safety seriously and has given criminals more consideration than victims."
Such parole decisions no longer happen in Wisconsin due to the state's truth-in-sentencing law, which does not allow for early release. That law was took effect in 2000.