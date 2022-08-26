Underdog Pet Rescue hosts free vet clinic for animals experiencing homelessness

MADISON (WKOW) -- Volunteers from the Underdog Pet Rescue hosted their first vet clinic and provided free services for people and their animals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
The event provided full exams, vaccines, heartworm prevention and basic treatments for eyes, skin and ears.
Lauren Brinkman is the founder and director of the Underdog Pet Rescue. She said events like these are what make it possible for animals to get the care they deserve.
"People who just adore their pets are bringing in animals who really should have gotten care a long time ago, " Brinkman said. "It's not that the animals aren't loved. It's not that the people don't deserve to have these pets. It's just that they don't have access to care."
She said bringing the care to the people is more accessible for those who struggle to find transportation.
Jason O'Donnell is the owner of Alabama the dog. He said Friday's event is a great way to make sure he is being a responsible pet owner.
"It makes me feel complete and good inside that I know I'm a good dog owner and that she has the proper vaccinations in place and stuff. So that helps solidify that. So that's really important too," O'Donnell said.
He added that cost is a burden, and the service given by the Underdog Pet Rescue eliminates that stress.
"It means a lot to me financially. Because of homelessness, it's hard to come up with $100 or $200 for the services provided today. That's the number one thing is financially, it's a lot less of a burden to me," he said. "It's really good that people care enough to do that for people's pets that are low income or homeless. It's good to see that in the community."
The event was made possible thanks to Underdog's new Madison chapter of the Street Dog Coalition, a service that provides all the supplies needed to care for the pets of the city.
Organizers said community partners like "The Umbrella Transition" and "Sierra Delta" also helped make Friday's event a success.
The event will be held at McPike Park in Madison again on September 23 and October 21.