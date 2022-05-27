'Unfortunately, nothing has changed': Principal who confronted armed student lists safety measures he seeks

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- For nearly 16 years, Chad Harnisch has considered the possibility of an active shooter every time he sets foot into a school.
What he describes as the formative moment of his career happened on September 29, 2006. A student at Weston High School in Cazenovia shot and killed principal John Klang.
For Harnisch, it was his first year as an assistant principal in East Troy. The experience seared into his mind the need to constantly keep security top of mind.
Less than two years later, he was in Rice Lake, confronting a student who had taken a gun to school.
"He had moved the gun from his backpack to his jacket pocket," Harnisch said. "Within seconds, I was supported by local police and that situation was thankfully resolved without further incident, with no injury or loss of life."
In the years since, the most horrific school shootings in American history have followed: Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut in December 2012 followed by the killings of 19 children and two adults on Tuesday at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
For Harnisch, the tragedies reaffirm what he described as a lack of faith in elected officials to protect schools.
"I think, unfortunately, nothing has changed about my thinking," Harnisch said. "We see the cycle playing out right now that we saw play out then with people arguing, usually taking one of two positions -- that we need greater gun control or we need better response to mental health."
In the rural Sauk Prairie School District, Harnisch said most families have guns in their homes and said, of those families, most would simply turn over their firearms if school officials and police notified them of concerns they had about one of their students.
For that reason, Harnisch said he didn't believe wide-ranging gun laws were a complete solution but emphasized the need to give schools more of a voice when determining when authorities should be allowed to confiscate guns from a home based on warning signs a student had been displaying.
"I would wanna see some level of local empowerment to take action to remove guns from the possession of someone that is known to have expressed some sort of violent action," Harnisch said.
Beyond that, Harnisch said he believed a comprehensive solution also called for greater sharing of information between schools, families, law enforcement and therapists who may have been seeing a student.
Harnisch said he understood why families might currently feel uneasy about sending their kids to school. He noted that, using CDC and Department of Justice data, students are more likely to be struck by lightning than shot in school.
He said while he didn't mean to minimize any school shootings that have happened, he wanted to emphasize the value of proper communication in attacks that have been thwarted in the past and could be vital to avoiding future tragedies.
"School shootings are prevented all the time by students and parents reporting things that they see or hear or read that are concerning," he said. "In almost every case where there has been a successful school shooting, people knew about it beforehand and didn't report it or they reported it and it wasn't acted upon."