Unfounded threat leads to increase police presence at Watertown Unified School District

WATERTOWN (WKOW) — An unfounded threat of violence is causing police presence at the Watertown Unified School District.
In a news release, Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski said early Friday morning officers were contacted to investigate Snapchat messages sent to students which contained a reference to a "possible act of school violence."
Upon investigating, officers learned "there was no immediate threat."
The district was notified of the investigation. Kaminski said that, out of an abundance of caution, police will have an additional presence at the district Friday.
Kaminski said the investigation is ongoing and so far two juveniles have been questioned. He said initial information indicates charges could be filed, but he did not specify the charges.