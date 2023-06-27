 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Unhealthy air quality remains until rain chances late Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Air Quality

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - Air quality will remain in the unhealthy category through late tomorrow, and by then, we'll be tracking rain chances.

Southern Wisconsin is dealing with the worst air quality of the year today, and these conditions will likely stick around through tomorrow, as well. It is advised that you stay inside as much as possible during this time period. Smoke is covering up our sunshine as temperatures warm into the lower 80s today. We'll cool to near 60 overnight before hitting the middle 80s by Wednesday afternoon.

A few showers are possible late tomorrow morning, but rain should hold off until Wednesday evening and night. A few thunderstorms are possible, and if they can get going by 4-5 p.m. near the Mississippi River, some storms could be near severe criteria. This will apart of a weakening trend through Wednesday night.

More chances for showers and thunderstorms will be around Thursday afternoon & evening. Then, we'll be tracking higher humidity and the chance for pop-up showers and storms each afternoon through the holiday weekend. Plenty of dry time is expected as we warm into the middle to upper 80s.

Tags

Recommended for you