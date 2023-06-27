Unhealthy air quality remains until rain chances late Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Air quality will remain in the unhealthy category through late tomorrow, and by then, we'll be tracking rain chances.
Southern Wisconsin is dealing with the worst air quality of the year today, and these conditions will likely stick around through tomorrow, as well. It is advised that you stay inside as much as possible during this time period. Smoke is covering up our sunshine as temperatures warm into the lower 80s today. We'll cool to near 60 overnight before hitting the middle 80s by Wednesday afternoon.
A few showers are possible late tomorrow morning, but rain should hold off until Wednesday evening and night. A few thunderstorms are possible, and if they can get going by 4-5 p.m. near the Mississippi River, some storms could be near severe criteria. This will apart of a weakening trend through Wednesday night.
More chances for showers and thunderstorms will be around Thursday afternoon & evening. Then, we'll be tracking higher humidity and the chance for pop-up showers and storms each afternoon through the holiday weekend. Plenty of dry time is expected as we warm into the middle to upper 80s.