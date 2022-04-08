Union Center man charged with homicide in connection to deadly fire

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) — A Union Center man has been charged with homicide in connection to a fire on March 19.
Travis Yirka, 45, was charged on April 8 with first-degree intentional homicide and arson of a building. Online court records show a court commissioner set his bond at $500,000 cash.
Yirka is charged in connection to a fire where LeRoy Siefkes was found dead.
A criminal complaint alleges that the victim is Yirka’s uncle, and they got into an argument the night before the fire.
On the night of the fire, witnesses and authorities allege in the complaint Yirka made conflicting claims on whether or not anyone remained in the home. Eventually, part of Siefkes remains were located near the bottom of the stairs on the first floor of the home. Preliminary results from an autopsy determine his cause of death to be a combination of thermal injuries and smoke inhalation.
On the night of the fire, authorities collected a cigarette lighter and tiki torch style candle as evidence — which police claim in the complaint are the only two items to survive the fire. They’re also two items Yirka claims to own.
Authorities learned that Yirka was charged with arson in 2016 in Yuba County, CA. The complaint alleges the fire was a result of a dispute Yirka had with his landlord.
On March 24, deputies questioned Yirka about the fire. During the over two-hour interview, authorities said Yirka “gave an unbelievable account of the events leading up to and surrounding the fire to include being blown out of the house by an explosion.” Yirka also made claims about him and Siefkes going to Kwik Trip the morning of the fire, which authorities disproved through security footage.
The claims of an explosion were further discounted by a DCI agent Ryan Windorff, who was assigned to investigate the fire. Agent Windorff said the “evidence at the house is not consistent with an explosion.” Windorff further explained Yikra was uninjured in the fire, no witnesses reported hearing or seeing an explosion, and the water heater was electric not gas.
Authorities also point to Yirka’s emotion as a point of concern. The criminal complaint states “Yirka appears at times in the interview and during the investigation to be trying to force emotion.”
Further, authorities point out the tension between Yikra and Siefkes as potential motive, as there are multiple reports of the pair getting into disagreements that ended in verbal attacks or physical altercations.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Jay Greeno at 608-847-5649.