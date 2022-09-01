Union Grove man charged with election fraud

MADISON (WKOW) — A Union Grove man is facing election fraud charges, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday.

According to the DOJ, Harry Wait, 68, of Union Grove has been charged with two counts of election fraud and two counts of unauthorized use of an individual's personal identifying information. They say the charges are "in connection with his requesting absentee ballots for two other individuals."

Wait has said that he requested the absentee ballots to "ease of harvesting election ballots online" and that he stood ready "to be charged for exposing these voting vulnerabilities."

“The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that the integrity of our elections is protected from alleged intentional violations of the law,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said.

A criminal complaint filed in Racine County Circuit Court Thursday states that Wait requested absentee ballots for two individuals to be sent to his address. The complaint claims Wait admitted to requesting the ballot and further states he was not authorized to use the individuals personal information to request ballots.