Unionized Starbucks workers turn up heat on company with bus tour

MADISON (WKOW) -- Workers at Madison's two unionized Starbucks locations participated in an action designed to increase pressure on the company in their continued quest to secure a contract.
The State Street Starbucks received a visit Wednesday from a coach bus emblazoned with pro-union messaging and iconography. Workers from other unionized Starbucks stores piled out of the bus and then into the Starbucks.
They participated in what they called a "sip-in," a good-natured visit that included ordering drinks and talking with the workers of the State Street Starbucks about the process of forming their union and attempting to secure a contract.
The visit was organized by Starbucks Workers United, an offshoot of the Service Employees International Union that has helped unionize hundreds of Starbucks stores across the country over the last two years. The event is part of a larger bus tour that began Monday in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
The tour is expected to last at least another ten days and visit union Starbucks locations across the country. The union designed the tour as a means to increase pressure on Starbucks in hopes of driving the company to the bargaining table.
The union has claimed Starbucks is intentionally slow-walking or avoiding negotiations with union Stores.
"At our store, we have yet to be able to meet with Starbucks to bargain at all," said Abby Marcus, an employee of the State Street store which voted to unionize last month and rider on the bus. "In fact, all we've received since [unionizing], is more corporate presence in our store."
A Starbucks spokesperson pushed back in a statement sent to 27 News Wednesday. "Even though we have attempted to schedule bargaining for hundreds of stores, Workers United has only met Starbucks at the table to progress negotiations for 10 stores," the spokesperson said.
Workers at the Capitol Square Starbucks, who unionized last year, had one brief visit from representatives for the company in what was supposed to be a bargaining session. However, the meeting ended after only a few minutes, with the corporate representatives walking out, according to workers present at the negotiation.
The bus trip continued Wednesday with a visit to Rockford, Illinois Starbucks after the State Street Stop.
The bus will next spend three days in Chicago before heading to Kentucky. Marcus said she would be along for the ride.