Unionized TruStage workers hold rally for bargaining agreement

MADISON (WKOW) -- Unionized employees of the company formerly known as CUNA Mutual held a rally outside of the state capitol Saturday.
The union and company, now known as TruStage, have been negotiating a new bargaining agreement. The company claims it has tried to negotiate in good faith, but workers say otherwise.
"They're asking us to make huge compromises, despite the fact that they've been making record profits for years," TruStage worker Joel Bryhan said. "We're asking for like small things like, pay us a little bit more, because inflation is really high."
The National Labor Relations Board recently ordered the company to share information with the union. The company says it's complying, but the union says it hasn't received the information yet.
In an email to 27 News, a spokesperson for TruStage said the company supports its employees' rights to peacefully assemble and shared this statement.
"We take the bargaining process seriously and aim to negotiate in good faith with our employees’ interests top of mind. We want our employees to have a fair and market-competitive agreement. The NLRB has asked if the company would be willing to produce information that was part of the charge, and we are cooperating. The NLRB informed us that they are not pursuing the other four allegations in the February 8, 2023 charge at this time. We have never and will never work against our employees’ best interests or negotiate in a way that is counter to our company’s core values. We ask union leaders to come to the negotiating table in good faith so that we can come to an agreement that is fair and market competitive to the members they represent."