Unique new classroom breaks ground at Sauk Prairie High School

SAUK PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A new building at Sauk Prairie High School will have students and community members learning in a greenhouse.
"We've been dreaming about this greenhouse and classroom for quite a long time," said district superintendent Jeff Wright.
A recent financial windfall has made the new Jeff Hicken Horticultural Learning Center a reality.
Wright said the district received a $2.44 million grant from the state of Wisconsin to invest in advanced manufacturing medical careers and agricultural science programs and facilities throughout the entire building.
The district's alumni and local ag science corporations have been very generous, as well. Wright said the Alumni Association raised almost $90,000 to help build and equip the new greenhouse.
This is going to be a space that not only serves our students but that we intend to have community education classes for adults who maybe want to refine some of their skills as they think of their next career," Wright said. "Whether it's in this greenhouse in agricultural science, or in medical careers, or advanced manufacturing in other parts of the high school."
Wright said they hope to have students in the greenhouse later this year.