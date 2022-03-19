United for Ukraine event raises money, awareness for wartime recovery efforts

BARABOO (WKOW) -- A march to help Ukrainian refugees with wartime recovery made its way through the streets of Baraboo Saturday.
Organizers said the goal of the "United with Ukraine" event was to raise money to benefit relief efforts and to send a message to the people of Ukraine.
"Even though we're half a world apart, we're thinking of them both in our minds and our hearts," Brandon Scott, one of the organizers, said.
After the march, groups gathered at Al Ringling Brewery, which is donating 10% of all proceeds made Saturday to the cause.
Several people who were born in Ukraine and now live in the area shared stories about their homeland and hopes for the war to end.
The mayor of Baraboo also spoke at the event.
Proceeds raised will be donated to Team Rubicon, a humanitarian aid organization started by a former UW-Madison defensive end and former marine sniper.