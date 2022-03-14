United for Waukesha Community Fund distributing $6 million to those impacted by parade tragedy

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- More than $6 million will be distributed to people affected by the Waukesha parade tragedy.
Six people were killed and 60 others were hurt when a driver took an SUV through the parade last November.
There's $6.2 million in the United for Waukesha Community Fund.
It'll be split up among 560 people who applied.
"Those ranged from of course the families of the six people who were killed, to people who were hospitalized, to people who treated as outpatients and then anyone who was at the parade including anyone who was marching, people who were there as spectators and people who left their own families to help." Melissa Baxter, President of the Waukesha Co. Community Foundation told WISN.
The families of the six people who died will all receive $200,000 each.
Millions more will be split among people who were hurt and others who were there, like first responders and parade participants.
The fund will remain open until the end of the year.
Organizers say money is still coming in.