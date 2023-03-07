United Methodist Church's split over LGBTQ rights comes to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Congregations at United Methodist Churches across the country are deciding if they want to remain part of the denomination. Since 2019, more than 2,000 churches have voted to disaffiliate.
This comes after a contentious General Conference in 2019, during which the United Methodist Church (UMC) reaffirmed bans on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy. However, rulings from the denomination's top court and a delayed convention due to the pandemic mean the issue isn't settled.
The UMC is expected to revisit the topic at its 2024 General Conference. However, churches that want to leave the denomination have to do so by the end of 2023, before there is a final decision on LGBTQ rights in the church.
The Wisconsin Conference of the United Methodist Church says about 50 of its churches are going through the process to disaffiliate from the UMC. Church officials tell 27 News 23 of those churches are in the South West district.
One of those churches is Asbury United Methodist Church on Madison's far west side.
On Sunday, the congregation voted 224-76 to disaffiliate.
Several topics are driving churches' disaffiliation votes, but two of the most notable are if the church can recognize and administer same-sex marriages and if pastors can openly be part of the LGBTQ community.
Asbury's Lead Pastor, Harold Zimmick, supported the vote to disaffiliate. He said, if the congregation had voted to remain part of the UMC, he would have left his pastoral position.
He said he's seen the UMC's teachings shift during his 42 years as a Methodist pastor.
"We've sort of absorbed the culture versus really being in the culture as light and salt to be a blessing to the community," he said.
With the vote to leave, Zimmick said he is planning to remain Asbury's Lead Pastor.
Opposing views on opposite sides of town
Though Asbury's congregation voted to disaffiliate from the UMC, that's not what most Methodist churches in Madison are doing.
Mark Fowler, the lead pastor of First United Methodist Church, said his congregation decided soon after the 2019 General Conference that it would not leave the denomination. Instead, the church adopted the motto "In this house, all still means all."
Unlike Zimmick, Fowler said he considers evolving teachings to be a hallmark of United Methodism.
"We honor the tradition, the doctrines, the scriptures, but we also honor reason and experience," he said.
Fowler pointed to the UMC's changed stance on women pastors as evidence of the denomination's rules changing as society changed.
"Years and years and years ago, when we started in 1784, women were banned from the pulpit," he said. "Well, that would be absolutely ridiculous today."
Acceptance of the LGBTQ community
Zimmick said he doesn't view his congregation's vote to disaffiliate from the UMC as a condemnation of the LGBTQ community.
"We here at Asbury have gay, lesbian, transgender individuals, and they know they're loved," he said. "We don't check gender orientation, sexual orientation at the door."
However, Fowler said he thinks the vote sent a different message.
"There are people who have come down University [Avenue], and they're here with us, and it is because of the issue of exclusion," he said.
In his conversation with 27 News, Fowler also took issue with some churches saying they love and accept members of the LGBTQ community while being against allowing openly LGBTQ clergy.
"To embrace someone as fully human and then say, 'But you're not as full as we need you to be to lead us,' to me, that is not a consistent argument," he said. "It makes no sense to me, whatsoever."
A painful separation
Both Fowler and Zimmick said this conversation about LGBTQ rights and disaffiliation has been painful throughout the UMC denomination, within congregations and on a personal level.
"I'm heartbroken by all of this," Fowler said.
Zimmick said his church's split from the UMC feels bittersweet because he has been a member of the denomination for 51 years, and he said he thinks he will always feel like a Methodist.
"It won't be official, but it will be unofficial, still, in my soul," he said.
What's next for each church?
Asbury is not yet officially disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church, as there are still a few more steps in the disaffiliation process before the separation is official.
However, Zimmick said his congregation is now starting to look toward the future. He said they haven't yet decided if they will remain unaffiliated or join another denomination, but he said he's hopeful they will have that decision in the next few months.
For the churches that are remaining a part of the UMC, Fowler said they have a lot of reflection ahead. But, he said he thinks the denomination will come through this challenge stronger than before.
"There's a text in the scripture that says iron sharpens iron. One does not do that easily," he said. "I think the church grows stronger the more we engage in hard conversations about any number of things, if we do it in the context of the love that God has fixed between us."