United States Championship Cheese Contest coming to Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — The United States Championship Cheese Contest is coming to Wisconsin next month!
Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WMCA) will host 197 entrants coming from 35 states in Green Bay.
From cheese and butter to yogurt and dry dairy, there were over 2,249 products submitted for judging.
WCMA’s Kirsten Strohmenger said the contest is a great way for consumers to know "true quality and value" by the golden Contest seal on a winning product while it's on store shelves.
Gold, silver and bronze medals will are awarded to the three top scorers in each of the 113 classes. Each entry is graded on qualities like flavor, body, texture, salt, color, finish, packaging and others.
The contest will be at the Resch Expo on February 21 and 22. The Champion announcement is not open to the public but will be streamed live at USChampionCheese.org and on Facebook at 2 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, February 23.