United Way of Dane Co. hosting carnival to kick off fundraising campaign

MADISON (WKOW) -- The United Way of Dane County is hosting a carnival at Madison's Breese Stevens Field is kicking off its fundraising campaign.
The family-friendly community kick-off gives locals a chance to see how they can join United Way to help families have what they need to thrive.
The carnival will have ice cream, kettle corn and opportunities to learn about how to get involved with the United Way. Attendees will also get a free United Way Volunteer T-shirt and have a chance to put together care packages for local families.
The Explore United Carnival runs Wednesday Aug. 23 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
You can register online.
WKOW is a proud sponsor of the event.