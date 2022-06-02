United Way of Dane County awards grants to local organizations working to build racial equity in their communities

MADISON (WKOW) — The United Way of Dane County has named this year’s recipients of their 2022 Micro-Investment Grants.
Nineteen organizations were granted a total of $90,805. Each group works to achieve racial equity in their communities.
Among those being recognized are the African Center for Community Development, Latinos United for College Education Scholarships, Madison Gospel 5k Foundation and the Wisconsin Hmong Association.
Ama Mohammed, the Director of Community Outreach from the African Center for Community Development, says she was excited and shocked when she was awarded the grant. Her organization plans to use the funds to further their Community Reflection Project, an initiative to provide cultural and historical education to children in the African immigrant community of Dane County.
“We realized that the kids had a lot of questions about ancestry, like their identities, self worth, and how they fit into the social constructs here,” Mohammed said.
United Way says they hope these investments create lasting change for multiple generations.