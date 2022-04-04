United Way of Dane County begins accepting Community Volunteer Award nominations

MADISON (WKOW) — The United Way of Dane County is looking to recognize volunteers in our community.
The organization said Monday, it's accepting nominations for the 2022 Community Volunteer Awards.
"The Community Volunteer Awards are a great way to recognize those who are doing critical, impactful work to make our community a better place to live, for all," said a news release from United Way.
If you know someone who is deserving of an award, you can make your nomination now through April 30, 2022. Nominees just need to meet the following criteria:
- Youth award recipients must be 18 years or younger.
- The nominee’s activities must impact Dane County.
- Activities can include, but are not limited to, serving nonprofits, neighborhood groups, schools and faith-based organizations.
- Volunteering can include paid time off and reimbursement for expenses.
- Previous nominees and recipients may be nominated again, but recipients of a 2020/2021 award may not be nominated in 2022.
- The nominee’s activities should have occurred in the previous 12 months, but do not necessarily have to be ongoing.
If you want to learn more about the awards or submit a group or individual, click HERE.