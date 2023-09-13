United Way of Dane County calls on community to help with 2023 campaign

MADISON (WKOW) -- The United Way of Dane County is calling on the community to help make a difference in its 2023 campaign.
United Way helps with things like early childhood, education, income and health.
One way you can get involved is participating in a family-friendly event at Breese Stevens Field on Sept. 18. The event goes from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
"You’ll get a free United Way Volunteer t-shirt, participate in games and activities for prizes, enjoy ice cream and kettle corn, learn about our community and how you can get involved and create Paper Product ImPacks to be distributed to local families through our nonprofit partners," said spokesperson Ashley Manthei in a press release.
"At United Way of Dane County, we’re working to increase family well-being so that every family has what they need to lead healthy, thriving and secure lives. And we’re calling on every Dane County resident to be a part of the change! Starting by attending the kickoff of this year’s community fundraising campaign," she said.
To learn more and register, visit the United Way's website.