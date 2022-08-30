United Way of Dane County honors volunteers at reception

MADISON (WKOW) - United Way of Dane County honored its many volunteers at a private reception on Aug. 23.
The Community Volunteer Awards highlight what people do to lift up the Dane County community.
The list of 2022 Award Recipients are listed below with a description from United Way:
Mike McKinney Award ($1,000 donation) (named for a longtime Madison newscaster, volunteer, mentor and Community Volunteer Award emcee, who passed away in 2006): Living out his passion for nutrition and food security every day – both through his clinical practice and volunteer work with Madison Area Food Pantry Gardens (MAFPG) – Brian Arndt, MD works tirelessly to ensure neighbors have access to food that supports good health. A fierce advocate for MAFPG, he’s helped to build awareness and make connections with in-kind donors, allowing them to serve even more community members. Brian is known as a big-picture thinker who always follows through on his commitments, takes on projects others won’t and is inclusive in creating programming that allows people of all abilities to participate.
Goodman Gemstone Youth Award ($1,000 donation and $1,000 scholarship) (sponsored by the Goodman Fund in the United Way of Dane County Foundation, gemstone pin generously provided to recipient by Goodman’s Jewelers): Volunteering weekly at the Agrace HospiceCare Hospitality Desk, Zoe Toltzien can be found greeting and guiding visitors during evening and weekend hours. Her compassion, maturity and dedication go above and beyond what is typically expected of such a young person. Zoe’s warmth and calm are evident in everything she does and will serve her well as she grows in being a champion for change in Dane County.
Kathy Martinson Nonprofit Award ($500 donation) (named after Kathy Martinson, who brought the Community Volunteer Awards to Dane County in 1990 after her 35 years of dedicated service to community volunteerism): Believing that everyone deserves comfort and dignity at the end of their life, Agrace HospiceCare is well deserving of this year’s Kathy Martinson Nonprofit Award. Their compassionate, personalized approach is redefining the standards of care in our community. And we’re so grateful that aging, seriously ill and grieving neighbors have them as a reliable resource.
Business Champion Award ($1,000 donation) (sponsored by United Way’s Business Volunteer Network): This year, we’re recognizing Ascendium Education Group with the Business Champion Award! Stepping up in a time of great need, Ascendium didn’t let COVID get in the way of them getting involved. They worked with the East Madison Community Center to help transform community green spaces and the Children’s Garden Center. Needing little direction, their teams moved quickly to make transformational change!
Nonprofit Champion Award ($1,000 donation) (sponsored by Dane County Administrators of Volunteer Services): This year’s Nonprofit Champion Award goes to Second Harvest Foodbank! When food security was amplified during the pandemic, they led in helping other groups and organizations provide food and nutrition support in a sustainable way. A leader in the fight to end hunger in Dane County, their ability to bring people together and amplify collective impact is nothing short of inspiring.
Lifetime Service Award ($1,000 donation): Kris Rasmussen is being recognized with this year’s esteemed Lifetime Service Award! Kris has spent most of her adult life volunteering at a wide variety of Madison nonprofits, including Madison Youth Choirs, United Way of Dane County, Jewish Social Services, Legal Action of Wisconsin and others. But it is for her steadfast 36-year commitment to the East Madison Community Center that she is being honored with this award. She has served on their Board of Directors for over 35 years, many of those as Board President. She’s also played many different roles within the organization, and has been humbly and impactfully improving lives for decades. We’re so grateful for her commitment to Dane County!
Outstanding Leadership Award ($500 donation): A passionate and dedicated leader in our community, Jamie Pekarek Krohn is the recipient of this year’s Outstanding Leadership Award! In founding and leading the Be Well Community Collective, she’s worked tirelessly to improve individual and community health by increasing equitable access to preventative wellness services for all. Leaving her successful private practice to head her nonprofit organization, she is dedicated to Dane County and the people who live, work and play here. Where many have thought it was time to throw in the towel, she persisted. She’s truly an inspiration!
Distinguished Service Award ($500 donation): Beth Maglio, Vice President of Friends of the State Street Family, is one of this year’s recipients of the Distinguished Service Award. Said to be the heart and soul of her organization, Beth oversees all outreach events, supports volunteers and builds meaningful relationships with community partners and the homeless population in Dane County. She’s truly making a difference each and every day!
Distinguished Service Award ($500 donation): As a retired RN, Peggy Weber uses her experience and compassion to offer free grief support classes to any in our community who may need this support. She easily helps more than 100 people each year – and we’re beyond grateful for the compassion she extends to neighbors across Dane County! She’s well deserving of this year’s Distinguished Service Award.