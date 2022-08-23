United Way of Dane County recognizes volunteers, kicks off next campaign

MADISON (WKOW) -- The United Way of Dane County honored volunteers Tuesday and kicked off another year of serving.
The afternoon started with the Community Volunteer Awards, to recognize people doing impactful work for others.
Then, the organization kicked off its next campaign, with an event to thank the community for all their contributions last year.
The United Way of Dane County raised $18.1 million last year.
"Tonight was to remind ourselves, there's still so much more work to do to help our families have what they need in education, financial stability and health. And we're kicking off the campaign this year. $18.4 million is our goal," President and CEO Renee Moe, said.
The United Way is asking people to help reach that goal by giving, advocating and volunteering.
WKOW is a proud sponsor of the United Way of Dane County.