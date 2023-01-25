 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

United Way of Dane County to celebrate Centennial year at Monona Terrace

  • Updated
  • 0
United Way of Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) — United Way Dane County is wrapping up its 100th year with a celebration at the Monona Terrace, and you're invited to join.

The United Way said the celebration is their way of saying thanks for the support over the last year.

A cocktail reception starts at 5 p.m., dinner and a program start at 6 p.m., and the night is topped off at 8 p.m. with music and dancing.

Semi-formal or cocktail attire is encouraged, but not required. Registration is open until Wednesday, February 15.

The event itself is on March 1.

WKOW 27 News is a proud partner of the United Way.