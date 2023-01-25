United Way of Dane County to celebrate Centennial year at Monona Terrace

MADISON (WKOW) — United Way Dane County is wrapping up its 100th year with a celebration at the Monona Terrace, and you're invited to join.
The United Way said the celebration is their way of saying thanks for the support over the last year.
A cocktail reception starts at 5 p.m., dinner and a program start at 6 p.m., and the night is topped off at 8 p.m. with music and dancing.
Semi-formal or cocktail attire is encouraged, but not required. Registration is open until Wednesday, February 15.
The event itself is on March 1.
WKOW 27 News is a proud partner of the United Way.