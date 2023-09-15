United Way of Dane County's Women United brunch highlights youth education

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friday was a morning of networking and a celebration of women in Dane County.
The United Way of Dane County hosted its Women United brunch.
The event is a way to educate the community on the ways children can be supported in Dane County.
Proceeds from ticket sales go to Schools of Hope, which aims to improve academic achievement of students.
"What they provide is literally one-on-one tutoring support in the schools as the kids are learning how to read. So, it's a really important program that has supported the community for almost 30 years," Tina Paulus-Krause said.
As part of the event, organizers awarded Diane Ballweg with the 11th annual Women United Philanthropy Award.
She is a local advocate who has worked for years in the community on behalf of women's leadership and youth education.