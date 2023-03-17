United Way opens application period for Micro-Investment Grants to help community groups

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The United Way of Dane County has announced the availability of money through its 2023 Micro-Investment Grants Initiative.
The Community Engagement Committee along with the Community Impact Advisor's Council started accepting proposals Friday, March 17. They have $25,000 in grant funding to give.
The proposals and requests are for up to $5,000 from grassroots organizations. United Way provided the following description of who is eligible:
Community groups, nonprofit agencies, faith-based organizations and other groups (with an annual operating budget of $50,000 or less) that are working to achieve racial equity and/or social justice for Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Southeast Asian or individuals and/or families of color in Dane County.
The application period closes at 11:59 p.m. on April 10. Recipients will be announced on May 31.