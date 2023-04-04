United Way Wisconsin partnership provides childhood resources to families, caregivers through text

MADISON (WKOW) — A new texting program is available to help parents and caregivers in Wisconsin be more intentional as they spend time with their children.
The free program is a partnership between United Way of Wisconsin and Bright by Text, a national parent texting program. Bright by Text works with PBS, Vroom, Sesame Street, the CDC and other organizations to make content for kids who are prenatal to age eight.
The texting service will include topics like brain development, games and activities, health and wellness, STEM, safety and more. The program also gives information specific to Wisconsin communities, like digital library resources, food pantries and preschool open enrollment periods.
Organizations in Wisconsin will work with United Way to contribute information about resources and services available to families and children, further specializing the texting program for those in the state.
To sign up, parents and caregivers with children under eight can text the word BADGER to 274448. They will receive 2 to 4 text messages per week, and each message includes a link to a landing page with more details, short modeling videos, and links to related resources.
Families may sign up multiple children and will receive text messages specific to each child.