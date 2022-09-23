UnityPoint Health - Meriter participates in global 'Babies with Books Read-a-thon'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Families and staff are wrapping up a week of friendly competition at UnityPoint Health - Meriter's NICU.
All week, they've been participating in the international Babies with Books Read-a-thon. Hospitals from at least four countries are taking part. Staff keep track of how many minutes parents are reading aloud to their children in the NICU.
"We're trying to increase the amount that people are reading to their babies in the NICU just to enhance their language development and help with parent bonding," said Monica Haut, a speech language pathologist who works in the NICU.
Haut said that babies in the NICU aren't often getting a lot of interaction or stimulation.
"They've been finding that babies are having lower language scores if they've been in the NICU for a period of time because they just don't get exposed to language as much as they typically would if you were home and talking to them all the time," said Haut.
Participating in the read-a-thon is part of the hospital systems effort to increase literacy in general. Any baby who has been there for more than five days is provide with a book and milestone card that says that they've read their first book. There's also a handout that explains why reading is important in the NICU.
"We're trying to just increase parents bonding with their babies and talking with their babies, feeling more comfortable, kind of decreasing the stress around just being in the NICU and doing something that's more normal," Haut said.