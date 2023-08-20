UnityPoint Health Meriter Hospital goes hours without AC amid 90 degree temperatures

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 103
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111 possible.

* WHERE...Dane, Green and Rock Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through
Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 103
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111 possible.

* WHERE...Dane, Green and Rock Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through
Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

UnityPoint Health Meriter Hospital goes hours without AC amid 90 degree temperatures

  • Updated
  • 0
UnityPoint Health – Meriter

A spokesperson for UnityPoint Health said a utility failure caused the outage.

MADISON (WKOW) -- UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital in Madison was without air conditioning during 90-degree temperatures for hours Sunday.

A spokesperson for the hospital shared the following statement with 27 News:

"We are pleased to report that the utility failure which impacted power to our chillers has now been resolved by MG&E. The hospital is now in the process of bringing systems back online to begin reducing temperature and humidity in our patient care areas. We apologize for the discomfort this event caused our patients, visitors and staff. We would like to thank our partners at MG&E for their expertise and quick response, as well as the many Meriter team members who worked to resolve the issue, prioritize safety and keep our patients and visitors as comfortable as possible."
 
It is unclear what caused the outage or how long power was out.
 
As of 6:13 p.m. Sunday, a spokesperson with Madison Gas and Electric told 27 News power had been restored.

Tags

Recommended for you