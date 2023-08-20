UnityPoint Health Meriter Hospital goes hours without AC amid 90 degree temperatures

MADISON (WKOW) -- UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital in Madison was without air conditioning during 90-degree temperatures for hours Sunday.
A spokesperson for the hospital shared the following statement with 27 News:
"We are pleased to report that the utility failure which impacted power to our chillers has now been resolved by MG&E. The hospital is now in the process of bringing systems back online to begin reducing temperature and humidity in our patient care areas. We apologize for the discomfort this event caused our patients, visitors and staff. We would like to thank our partners at MG&E for their expertise and quick response, as well as the many Meriter team members who worked to resolve the issue, prioritize safety and keep our patients and visitors as comfortable as possible."
It is unclear what caused the outage or how long power was out.
As of 6:13 p.m. Sunday, a spokesperson with Madison Gas and Electric told 27 News power had been restored.