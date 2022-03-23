 Skip to main content
UnityPoint Health Meriter increases minimum wage to $17 an hour

  • Updated
UnityPoint Health – Meriter
By Evan Bolin

MADISON (WKOW) — UnityPoint Health-Meriter is raising minimum wage for all employees to $17 an hour, starting in April. 

Meriter President and CEO Susan Erickson said the increase is meant to ensure employees are financially stable, as well as retain employees. 

“We deeply value our team members and increasing pay for those in our entry level pay ranges is important to all of us,” Erickson said. 

The adjustment goes into effect on April 4. Those already near the $17 an hour range will get adjustments. The raise also includes employees of SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

