University Bay Drive closing overnight

MADISON (WKOW) — The City of Madison is warning the public of an overnight closure off of University Avenue.
Starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, University Bay Drive at University Avenue will close. The city said the closure will last until 5 a.m. Friday morning.
According to the city, the reason for the closure is allowing for a large storm sewer pipe to be installed.
The city says you can still access UW Health/VA/American Family Children’s Hospital facilities, businesses, and homes in the area by using Marshall Court and Highland Avenue.
The map below shows available detour routes.