University Club reopens for first time since pandemic began

MADISON (WKOW) — For the first time since March 2020, the University Club is reopening.
The Club reopens on Jan. 23 with a new dining concept: the Union Commons.
The Union Commons menu will feature coffee, espresso, alcoholic drinks and homemade soups and sandwiches.
Mark Guthier, Wisconsin Union director and associate vice chancellor for Student Affairs, said he's excited to open the doors again.
“We, at the Wisconsin Union, look forward to continuing the University Club’s more than 100-year tradition of serving as a hospitality destination that provides dining and promotes social and cultural diversity and intellectual exchange,” Guthier said.