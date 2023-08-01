University of Wisconsin Hospitals ranked top in the state

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- University of Wisconsin Hospitals came in first place in a recent report looking at hospitals in the state.
U.S. News & World Report ranked UW Hospitals as "best in Wisconsin" for the 12th consecutive year. Hospital leaders say the ranking shows the health care system's reputation for innovation and patient care.
“As we reflect on 12 years as the best hospital in Wisconsin, I am proud of the teamwork it takes to maintain this level of excellence,” Dr. Alan Kaplan, chief executive officer for UW Health said. “UW Health will continue to set the standard for remarkable care, innovative practices and health equity.”
In addition to UW's cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality care, Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer for UW Health, said its collaboration makes it stand out.
"Unlike sports, where you know, we never want the Bears to win, we always want the Packers to win, healthcare is not really like that, you know, in health care, we freely share our information, how we do things better. We want everyone to be a great place to get care, because that's better for our communities, that's better for our patients," Pothof said.
More than 5,000 hospitals were surveyed as part of the Best Hospitals rankings.
Three medical and surgical specialties at UW Hospitals were also recognized on the list, including ear, nose and throat, obstetrics and gynecology, and orthopedics.
Obstetrics and gynecology was ranked among the top 10 in the nation.