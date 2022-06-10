University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents selects new leaders

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has elected a new president and vice president.
Regent Karen Walsh, a Columbus, Wisconsin native, was elected to a one-year term as president.
Walsh holds a Bachelor's Degree in journalism from UW-Madison and is the director of the BerbeeWalsh Foundation, a family foundation dedicated to human and animal health.
Walsh previously served as vice president and succeeds Edmund Manydeeds III, who has served as president since June 2021.
“I’m humbled to lead such a talented, cohesive group of colleagues,” Walsh said. "Their passion for public higher education and the Wisconsin Idea is matched only by the dedication and creativity of our faculty, staff, and students."
Meanwhile, Regent Amy Blumenfeld Bogost, a lawyer, was elected as vice president.
Bogost is focused on representation of victims of sensitive crimes and federal Title IX. She provided training on implementation of Title IX at Tribal colleges. She also helped organize and teach at the National Trial Tribal College, located at the UW-Madison Law School.
“I am proud and honored to serve as vice president with President Walsh and my board colleagues as we move forward with our united goal of making the UW System even greater for students, staff, faculty, and all the people of Wisconsin," Bogost said.
Each June, the Board elects a president and vice president.