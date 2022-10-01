University police address student safety concerns at Camp Randall

MADISON (WKOW) -- Badgers fans made their way to Camp Randall for the fourth home game of the season, and university police are taking extra steps to make sure it's a fun and safe environment.
Marc Lovicott, Executive Director of Communications for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department, said officers and fans experienced overcrowding issues in the student concourse at the first game of the season against Illinois State University.
"There was never a point where anyone was in any danger or anything like that, but we still want to create a comfortable environment for our fans and our students," Lovicott said.
But, some students took to Twitter, asking police to "figure out how to control crowds."
@UWBadgers @BadgerFootball figure out how to control the crowds I just got absolutely demolished. Not ok. Dangerous. pic.twitter.com/j4TQXoniUI— Britta Curl (@brittacurl) September 3, 2022
To address these issues and create that comfortable environment, police say they implemented changes moving forward.
"It's rerouting folks into different corridors and different stairways and different concourses. So folks, for example, in Section O, we have amplification announcements and signs directing them, please go this way. If you're in Section P, go this way," he said.
According to Lovicott, big crowds are common at games -- especially for the first game of the year and night games. He said overcrowding is "actually expected."
"We did see some crowding issues at first game. But again, it wasn't ever a point where folks were in any danger or anything like that," he said.
Since the changes, police say there hasn't been any more issues.