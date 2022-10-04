Unleash your inner astronaut: EAA Space Day takes off Saturday

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- EAA is taking to the skies and beyond this Saturday for its annual Space Day at the EAA Aviation Museum.
Families can spend the day discovering more about the mysteries of the final frontier through tons of fun activities, including shooting off rockets, seeing actual astronaut memorabilia and escaping into the world of virtual reality to take their own walk on the moon.
"Space Day mostly is about fun," said Dick Knapinski, EAA's communications director.
This year's theme is sustainability in space, so many of the activities center around that theme, including a big contest for kids and teens.
"They can create a habitat, whether it's something on a new planet or something in orbit," Knapinski said. "It has to be made out of recyclable materials."
To wrap up the day, EAA will host a special guest speaker. Eileen Collins, the first woman to pilot a U.S. spacecraft, will be giving the keynote address. Collins will be presenting at 4 p.m. followed by an opportunity for book signings of her memoir, "Through the Glass Ceiling to the Stars."
The event starts when the museum opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will continue until 4 p.m. when Collins gives her presentation. The day's activities are included with regular museum admission.