Unofficial results show Kalvin Barret secures reelection as Dane County Sheriff

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County’s current sheriff has secured another term in the role, unofficial election results show.
Democratic incumbent Kalvin Barrett went up against Republican challenger Anthony Hamilton in the midterm election. With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results show Barrett secured another term after taking 76% of the vote to Hamilton's 24%.
Barrett first became sheriff in April of 2021, when Gov. Tony Evers appointed him to the role following former Sheriff Dave Mahoney’s retirement, which went into effect in May 2021.
Barrett's challenger, Hamilton, announced his bid for the role in May. On the ballot, Hamilton is a Republican, but in his campaign announcement, he calls himself a centrist. According to his website, his four campaign priorities were effective policing, focused police reform, community values and jail project accountability.