Unpaid employees of Wisconsin solar firm in line for funds, customers wait

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WKOW) -- State and federal workplace regulators are using legal avenues to recover funds to reimburse dozens of former unpaid employees of Sun Badger Solar of Waukesha, as dozens of customers with formal complaints against the firm wait for resolutions.
The U.S. Department of Labor filed a claim in a civil lawsuit against the company in Waukesha County Court seeking payment of nearly $350,000 in unpaid wages owed to 95 former employees in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois.
The lawsuit was brought to force the solar company into a legal receivership. An auction is scheduled next month of Sun Badger Solar panels, brackets and other equipment in the firm's inventory.
"In my experience, this kind of sale maximizes net proceeds available for paying costs and creditors," said attorney John Wirth, who is handling the receivership.
"Clearly, the proceeds will be nowhere near enough to pay all creditors. How much and which creditors will receive money will be determined by state law. We continue to search for other assets," Wirth said.
State officials said dozens of complaints have been filed by customers of Sun Badger Solar.
In the spring, a spokesperson for the Dane County Sheriff's Office said personnel were investigating five complaints from customers with collective payments to Sun Badger Solar totaling more than $160,000.
Shannon Morrison of McFarland and her husband paid the solar company $41,000 earlier this year. Morrison said a system of solar panels were installed on their home's roof. But before the solar system was made operational, Morrison said Solar Badger representatives stopped responding to her calls and emails.
Morrison said her complaint about the company's work is one of the five being investigated by the Sheriff's Office.
Months of waiting for a conversion to green energy is taking its toll on her.
"Every day the sun is shining, my frustration grows," Morrison said.
Morrison said she understands and accepts the legal priority that's afforded to unpaid employees in the distribution of a company's assets.
In whatever form it takes, she hopes the solar installer will be held accountable.
"Even if it doesn't get my $41,000 back, I think there's absolutely something to be said for holding them accountable," Morrison said.
Morrison is working with another contractor to try to salvage the unfinished solar work at her home.
Dane County's sheriff has yet to comment on the progress of his investigation into Sun Badger Solar's practices in the five cases.
27 News has tried to reach company executive Trevor Sumner and an attorney who represented the firm in a court case last month, but has yet to receive a response.