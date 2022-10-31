Unseasonably warm end to October and start to November

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Some years we have ended October and start off November on a much different foot, think back to 2019. However, this year, we are ending the month and starting November on the warmer than average side. In fact, temperatures by the middle of the week could, once again, climb into the low to mid 70s.
Trick or treaters listen up, the weather is going to be perfect to collect as much candy as you can. Here's a break down from 4pm through 7pm of the sky conditions and temperatures:
4pm: 65°F and mostly clear.
5pm: 63°F and mostly clear.
6pm: 60°F and clear.
7pm: 56°F and clear.
Starting Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures are going to stay in the upper 60s to mid 70s as the jet stream is pushed north. Winds turn south Tuesday and quickly warm us up through Wednesday and Thursday, the warmest of the next seven days.
Looking ahead to the weekend, there is a chance for rain showers as a system moves through and its cold front brings back the cooler air.