Unsettled weather will move in this weekend

Sunshine returned for Black Friday as temperatures warmed into the lower 50s this afternoon. We'll cool to the low 30s overnight under clear skies. Saturday will be even milder, with temperatures climbing well into the 50s, aided by a southwesterly wind gusting up to 25 mph and plenty of sunshine.
Clouds will increase late Saturday, and by Sunday morning, we'll see rain showers. Temperatures will be colder Sunday, but not cold enough to result in any snow. Note that the bulk of this system wants to stay to our southeast. We'll dry out by Sunday evening.
Monday will be dry with temperatures in the 40s before we'll track another mixed precipitation system. Tuesday should start with rain, but overnight into Wednesday, wintry weather is possible. This system will drop temperatures into the 30s as we begin December next week.