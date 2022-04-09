Unwanted exotic pets surrendered for adoption

MONONA (WKOW) -- Wisconsinites with unwanted exotic pets were able to surrender them at Aldo Leopold Nature Center in Monona Saturday -- no questions asked.
The organization collected everything from lizards to sugar gliders. They even collected a flying squirrel.
John Moyles, director of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, said the goal was to prevent un-wanted exotic animals from being released into the wild and instead find them new loving homes.
"It's kind of a fun event for families to come and learn about different kinds of exotic pets from the people that actually take care of them," Moyles said.
All animals surrendered Saturday will be up for adoption in the coming days.