Unwanted guns get new life at "Guns for Garden Tools" event

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Unwanted guns got new life at a church in Cambridge Saturday morning as blacksmiths at the "Guns for Garden Tools" event transformed firearms into hand trowels and mattocks.
This year, the month of December marks 10 years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. And for those in Cambridge, Wisconsin, it's a time to commemorate the 26 lives that were lost.
"People are wanting to do something. And so, this is a way of turning our thoughts and prayers into action," said Pastor of Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church Scott Marrese-Wheeler.
According to Forbes, there have been 611 mass shootings recorded this year. Marrese-Wheeler said gun violence takes many different forms and happens anywhere.
"People say, 'I never thought it would happen here' and it does happen," he said. "We need to do something and yet we continue to wonder why it happens, and we do nothing."
Jeff Wild is a retired pastor and a current blacksmith. What he's doing is transforming weapons into instruments of healing and hope.
"We hope to ramp it up and get other communities involved in the year ahead," Wild said.
Wild and Marrese-Wheeler said the event is an opportunity for people to safely dispose of unwanted weapons and turn them into something with an entirely different purpose.
"It may seem like a drop in the bucket for some. But it's something that people can do and visibly see," Marrese-Wheeler said.
And what it takes to transform guns into tools like hand trowels is a chop saw and a lot of heat.
They invite anyone to get involved, whether that means volunteering or dropping off unwanted guns.
More information can be found on the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church's Facebook page.