Up to half a foot of snow possible Friday

Our first snow maker of the season is on our doorstep and will begin to impact the forecast area starting after 12am Friday, which is when a winter weather advisory will go into effect. At times, heavy snow, breezy conditions and slick conditions will be possible.
Nearly all of the 27 News coverage area will be under a winter weather advisory starting at 12am Friday through 6pm Friday.
The snow will begin to move into southern Wisconsin around midnight and continue to push northeast. From 6am through 12pm Friday is when conditions will be their worst; snow will be falling the heaviest and will taper off as the afternoon goes on.
Snow totals for most will range from 3-5" with isolated higher accumulations possible due to snow banding. The highest amounts look like it will be from Madison west along Highway 14 over to Spring Green... 1-3" of snow is possible east of Baraboo where the snow looks like it will be lighter. Amounts will taper off the farther northeast you live. And this will be wet, heavy snow.
By Saturday, temperatures warm back into the upper 30s and we begin to melt. A light, rain/snow mix may be possible as well.