Upcoming construction permanently closes Badger Road drop-off site

MADISON (WKOW) — With a construction project starting soon, the Badger Road drop-off site is permanently closing.
According to the Madison Street Division, during the project, salt and sand storage facilities will be demolished and a larger storage facility will be constructed. Officials say during and after construction, the area will not be safe as a drop-off site.
While the drop-off site is closed, other services on site remain open. The Streets Division says resident services are still available and you can still go to the site for a recycling fee sticker, ask questions or get a copy of Recyclopedia.
There are three other drop-off sites still available in Madison.