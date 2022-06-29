Upcoming fireworks shows to dazzle audiences in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner and if you don't already have plans for a fireworks show, we've got you covered.
Wednesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, we heard from Forward Madison's COO and owner, Conor Caloia about Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus happening Saturday, July 2.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and there will be food, drinks, entertainment and, of course, a large fireworks show at the end of the night.
Admission is $10 for anyone older than 12. Children are free.
There's also a fireworks show on July 3, Festival Fireworks. That one is at the Madison Mallards Duck Pond, after the game.