Upcoming Madison needlework show to honor Ukrainian people with display

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Area Embroiderers' Guild is hosting its annual needlework show this weekend.
Wednesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, local guild members talked about embroidery and what their group offers to the community.
"We provide education on stitching and our members provide service in the community through stitching and sewing projects."
The Art of the Needle show is happening Oct. 22 and 23 at the Lutheran Church of the Living Christ on Gammon Road in Madison.
This year, in an effort to show support for the Ukrainian people, the group will feature an education display of Ukrainian stitching and small projects.
For more information on the show, click HERE.