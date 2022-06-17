 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on I-39 northbound near Portage

  • Updated
Traffic alert

UPDATE (WKOW) — One person has died and another is in the hospital after a crash on I-39 early Tuesday morning. 

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a pickup truck rolled from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes of I-39 near Portage. 

Both the driver and passenger were pinned in the vehicle. The 49-year-old female driver died from their injuries and the 55-year-old male passenger was transported to a hospital with "unknown severity of injuries."

A northbound lane was blocked for around two hours and the crash remains under investigation. 

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A lane on I-39 northbound is blocked while emergency crews respond to a crash in the Portage area, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

WisDOT said the crash happened at about 6:10 a.m. Friday on the interstate at mile marker 091 just north of Portage. 

The left lane is blocked.

Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

