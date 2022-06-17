UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on I-39 northbound near Portage

UPDATE (WKOW) — One person has died and another is in the hospital after a crash on I-39 early Tuesday morning.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a pickup truck rolled from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes of I-39 near Portage.
Both the driver and passenger were pinned in the vehicle. The 49-year-old female driver died from their injuries and the 55-year-old male passenger was transported to a hospital with "unknown severity of injuries."
A northbound lane was blocked for around two hours and the crash remains under investigation.
