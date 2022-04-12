UPDATE: 1 dead following crash that closed portion of U.S 14 for four hours

UPDATE (WKOW) — One person died in a crash that closed a portion of U.S. 14 Tuesday morning.
According to a press release from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, a 2020 Toyota RAV4 traveling east and a 2017 Freightliner traveling west crashed head on, blocking part of the roadway. The preliminary investigation indicates the semi crossed the center line, striking the RAV4.
The driver of the RAV4 was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the semi was transported to a hospital for evaluation of minor injuries.
The crash closed U.S. 14 between County Line Road and Porter Road for around four hours.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information should contact authorities at 608-355-4495.
Drivers travelling eastbound can go north on County Line Rd. to County JJ. East to County G. South to WIS 23. South back to US 14.
Westbound drivers should head north on Dyke Rd. to County JJ. West to County Line Rd. South back to US 14.
The closure is expected to last at least two hours.