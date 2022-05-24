 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 1 person dead following crash on US 14 in Middleton

  • Updated
Middleton crash 5-24

UPDATE (WKOW) -- One person is dead following a likely medical emergency that led to a two-vehicle crash in Middleton Tuesday morning, according to the Middleton Police Department.

Captain Jeremy Geiszler said the crash happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of US 14 and the offramp of US 12 eastbound.

Emergency crews arrived and began lifesaving efforts on one of the drivers. That person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after. 

Police said the other driver had minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, but authorities believe the driver who died experienced a medical emergency prior to the crash. 

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of US 14 westbound in Middleton are back open following a Tuesday morning crash. 

It took crews about two hours to clear the scene. 

We are working to learn more about what happened.

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Middleton Police Department is responding to a "serious crash" on US 14 westbound, according to Dane County officials.

All lanes are blocked on US 14 westbound at the Beltline.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

No other information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

