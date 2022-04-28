UPDATE: 16 Jurors sat in mother, daughter reckless homicide trial

UPDATE (WKOW) — A jury is sat in the joint homicide trial for Alexis and Laurie Barry.
According to online court records, 16 jurors were sat on Thursday. Of those jurors, 12 will deliberate on the case and four will be alternates.
Jurors will return to the courtroom Monday for opening statements.
MINERAL POINT (WKOW) — Jury selection has started in the trial of a mother and daughter charged in the death of a teenage girl in Iowa County.
Laurie and Alexis Barry are charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the death of 13-year-old Selah Kaden, who died in May 2018.
Authorities say the teen's parents, who resided in North Carolina at the time, had temporarily placed their daughter in the care of the Barry's while they addressed the medical needs of another child.
An autopsy shows the teen sustained blunt force trauma to the head but her cause of death was listed as suffocation.
The trial is scheduled for two weeks.